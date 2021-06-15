Mid-State’s Corridor Project Office moves to new location on VUJC

The Mid-State’s Corridor Project Office has a new place on the Vincennes University Jasper Campus to call home.

The office recently moved to room 202 in the Center for Technology, Innovation, and Manufacturing building.

Office hours are 8 am to 5 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, or by appointment only.

The office had to move to a different building due to ongoing renovations of the Administration Building.

To learn more about the Mid-State’s Corridor Project, visit MidStatesCorridor.com.