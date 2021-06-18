Looking for a new hobby, maybe model railroading is for you?

Kelly and Bill Stroud stopped by the WJTS studio to tell us about the Dubois County Train Club and how to check it out.

Model trains come in all shapes and all sizes but what is it that intrigues people to these lifelike tracks?

There is a lot of significance to these model trains, here’s Bill explaining what the club responsibilities entail.

If you want to check out the Model Train Club, the Train Room, or the Dubois County Museum, the hours are normally 10-2 pm during the week, 10-4 pm on Saturday, 1-4 pm on Sunday, and closed on Monday.

Or visit the train clubs Facebook page at Dubois county museum model train club