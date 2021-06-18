Spencer County 4H 100-Year Celebration

The Spencer County 4H is celebrating 100 years this weekend with a firework kick-off. Jennifer Mayo is the Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development. I spoke with her about this weekend’s fun and this is her telling people what they can look forward to.

Because there was no fair last year, we hope to have extra fun this year with a few changes from years past.

This 100-year celebration will be held on Saturday, June 19th at 6 pm CST. For more information, you can visit www.extension.purdue.edu › Spencer or see their Facebook page at specnercounty4h