WBDC Country Showdown to take over Jasper Arts Center on Thursday

One of the most anticipated local events in country music is coming back this week after taking off a whole year because of COVID-19!

The WBDC Country Showdown has been a staple of the Jasper community since 1982.

It gives local talent a way to get recognition and a chance to compete for a $1,000 prize.

WBDC Program Director, and Country Showdown showrunner, Brian Schwenk, explains what excites him the most about this year’s competition.

“I get a chance to see some of the local talents, what they bring to the area, and what type of performances they bring to the stage. All of these performers are just dying to perform again. They’ve been away for over a year and they can’t wait to play. The most exciting thing to me is to see their reaction and their excitement leading up to this show. We won’t be at full capacity this year, but I think there is still going to be a lot of excitement and energy in the Jasper Arts Center,” Schwenk says.

The WBDC Country Showdown takes place on Thursday, June 10th, at 6:30 pm at the Jasper Arts Center. Doors open at 6 pm.

To learn more about this year’s show, visit wbdc.us.