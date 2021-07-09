2021 Dubois County 4-H Fair Schedule

Saturday, July 10

10 am — Rabbit Show

6:30 pm — Performance by WBDC Country Showdown winner

8 pm — JD Shelbourne Concert (Admission $10 in bleachers, $20 in pit)

Sunday, July 11

10 am — Horse Performance Show

4 pm — Dairy Show/Showmanship

Monday, July 12

9 am — Goat Show/Showmanship

5 pm — Dubois County 4-H Fair Grand Opening Celebration

5:30 pm — Make It and Take It by Junior Leaders

6 pm — Swine Show/Showmanship

6:30 pm — Robotics 4-H Club Demonstration Night

6:30 pm — Junior and Senior English Horse Show

6:30 pm — Grupo Guanaco – Latino Music

7 pm — Garden Tractor Pull

Tuesday, July 13

Noon to 1 pm — Goat Yoga presented by Yes Power Yoga

2 pm — Poultry/Ducks/Turkey/Pigeon Show

5:30 pm — Make It and Take It by Junior Leaders

6 pm — Sheep Show/Showmanship

6 pm — Jerry Frasier Magician

6 pm — Face Painting

6 pm — Hunter Education Archery Range

6 to 9 pm — Karen Kovich Caricatures

6:30 pm — Junior Gaming Horse Show

6:30 to 9 pm — Hot Air Balloon Rides ($15)

7 pm — Kiddie Pedal Pull

8 pm — Jerry Frasier Magician

Wednesday, July 14

2 pm — Cat Judging

2 pm — Beef Showmanship

5 pm — Beef Show

5:30 pm — Public Speaking and Demonstration

6 pm — Leukemia Foundation

6 pm — Education Station by Purdue Extension

6 pm — Hunter Education Archery Range

6:30 pm — Paws & Pals Demonstration Night

6:30 pm — Senior Gaming Horse Show

6:30 pm — ATV/SxS/Car/Truck Flat Drag Racing ($15 admission)

7 pm — Brandt Carmicheal

Thursday, July 15

6:45 to 9 am — 4-H Fishing Contest (Dubois County 4-H Members only)

9 am — 4-H Dog Obedience Judging/Agility

12:30 pm — Supreme Livestock Showmanship

5:30 pm — 4-H Award Ceremony Program

5:45 pm — Goat Yoga presented by Yes Power Yoga

6 pm — Safety Sam presented by Indiana DNR

6 pm — Education Station by Purdue Extension

6:30 pm — ATV Rodeo/Demonstration by ATV Spark Club

7 pm — The Hiding

7 pm — Tug of War

Friday, July 16

9 to 11 am — Coffee and Conversation

10 am — Lee Bilderback presents the History of Dubois County

12:30 pm — Showman of Showmen

5 pm — Tractor Pull ($10 admission)

5 pm — Horses and Pony Fun Show

6 pm — Education Station by Purdue Extension

Saturday, July 17

6 pm — Power Wheels, Lawnmower, and Car Demolition Derby ($10 admission, $20 Pit Pass)

Sunday, July 18

12 pm — Motocross Racing ($10 admission)

For event locations, regulations, and registration forms, visit bit.ly/DuboisCo4HFair