2021 Dubois County 4-H Fair Schedule

Saturday, July 10
10 am — Rabbit Show
6:30 pm — Performance by WBDC Country Showdown winner
8 pm — JD Shelbourne Concert (Admission $10 in bleachers, $20 in pit)
Sunday, July 11
10 am — Horse Performance Show
4 pm — Dairy Show/Showmanship
Monday, July 12
9 am — Goat Show/Showmanship
5 pm — Dubois County 4-H Fair Grand Opening Celebration
5:30 pm — Make It and Take It by Junior Leaders
6 pm — Swine Show/Showmanship
6:30 pm — Robotics 4-H Club Demonstration Night
6:30 pm — Junior and Senior English Horse Show
6:30 pm — Grupo Guanaco – Latino Music
7 pm — Garden Tractor Pull
Tuesday, July 13
Noon to 1 pm — Goat Yoga presented by Yes Power Yoga
2 pm — Poultry/Ducks/Turkey/Pigeon Show
5:30 pm — Make It and Take It by Junior Leaders
6 pm — Sheep Show/Showmanship
6 pm — Jerry Frasier Magician
6 pm — Face Painting
6 pm — Hunter Education Archery Range
6 to 9 pm — Karen Kovich Caricatures
6:30 pm — Junior Gaming Horse Show
6:30 to 9 pm — Hot Air Balloon Rides ($15)
7 pm — Kiddie Pedal Pull
8 pm — Jerry Frasier Magician
Wednesday, July 14
2 pm — Cat Judging
2 pm — Beef Showmanship
5 pm — Beef Show
5:30 pm — Public Speaking and Demonstration
6 pm — Leukemia Foundation
6 pm — Education Station by Purdue Extension
6 pm — Hunter Education Archery Range
6:30 pm — Paws & Pals Demonstration Night
6:30 pm — Senior Gaming Horse Show
6:30 pm — ATV/SxS/Car/Truck Flat Drag Racing ($15 admission)
7 pm — Brandt Carmicheal
Thursday, July 15
6:45 to 9 am — 4-H Fishing Contest (Dubois County 4-H Members only)
9 am — 4-H Dog Obedience Judging/Agility
12:30 pm — Supreme Livestock Showmanship
5:30 pm — 4-H Award Ceremony Program
5:45 pm — Goat Yoga presented by Yes Power Yoga
6 pm — Safety Sam presented by Indiana DNR
6 pm — Education Station by Purdue Extension
6:30 pm — ATV Rodeo/Demonstration by ATV Spark Club
7 pm — The Hiding
7 pm — Tug of War
Friday, July 16
9 to 11 am — Coffee and Conversation
10 am — Lee Bilderback presents the History of Dubois County
12:30 pm — Showman of Showmen
5 pm — Tractor Pull ($10 admission)
5 pm — Horses and Pony Fun Show
6 pm — Education Station by Purdue Extension
Saturday, July 17
6 pm — Power Wheels, Lawnmower, and Car Demolition Derby ($10 admission, $20 Pit Pass)
Sunday, July 18
12 pm — Motocross Racing ($10 admission)
For event locations, regulations, and registration forms, visit bit.ly/DuboisCo4HFair
