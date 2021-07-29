Daviess County Community Foundation accepting applications for 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program

The 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now available in Daviess County through the Daviess County Community Foundation.

The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP) will provide 143 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in Daviess County. LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. The special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

The program, administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and locally in Daviess County through the Daviess County Community Foundation, is open to all Indiana residents who:

graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2022 and receive their diploma no later than , 2022;

intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana; and

meet the criteria specific to their local community foundation.

st to be considered. Students can learn more about the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Daviess County and apply for this scholarship by visiting: https://www.communityfoundationalliance.org/scholarships/lilly-endowment-community-scholarship-daviess/ . Applications must be completed and submitted byto be considered.

Applications will be evaluated on, but not limited to, the following criteria: academic performance, community service and volunteer activities, and an essay. One recipient and two alternates will be nominated by the Daviess County Community Foundation, and their names will be submitted to ICI for final selection of the recipients. Scholarship recipients will be notified in December.

Lilly Endowment created LECSP for the 1997-1998 school year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling more than $424 million. Nearly 5,000 Indiana students have received Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships since the program’s inception.

The primary purposes of LECSP are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.

The Daviess County Community Foundation is again pleased to offer LECSP for its 25th year in Daviess County. “We are grateful that Lilly Endowment has continued the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program for its 25th year, and appreciate ICI’s support and oversight of the program at the state level,” says Lauren Osmon, Regional Director of Community Engagement and Impact for the Daviess County Community Foundation.