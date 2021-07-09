60-year-old Deidra Ann Evans “Dee”, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Campus in Jasper.

Dee was born in Harvey, Illinois, on December 13, 1960, to William Charles and Lois Ann (Froelich) Baker. Dee married John Evans.

She was a hard worker her whole life. She was a manager at Denny’s Restaurant for many years until she physically couldn’t stand anymore. She later worked as a cashier.

She enjoyed watching games shows on television and playing bingo. She enjoyed cats and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband of 20 years, John Evans (Jasper, IN), two children; Crystal Nunez, Owensboro, KY, Matt (Lisa) McGowan, Virginia, five grandchildren; Rheanna Gray, Nick and Mario Resendiz, Levi McGowan, and Taylor Gray, one sister; Diane (Andre) Strothers, one brother; David Baker and mother-in-law, Caroline Burnette.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation for Deidra Ann Evans will be held from 10:00 am. until 12:00 p.m. (noon) Saturday, July 10, at the Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home downtown chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.