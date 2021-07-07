Dubois County Health Department to hold Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Dubois County Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic to administer the PFIZER COVID-19 vaccine. This is an opportunity for any individuals over the age of 12 looking for an appointment. Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine and does require a 2nd dose that will be scheduled for you after the 1st dose is administered.

When: Thursday July 15, 2021 from1:30 pm – 3:30 pm with the second dose scheduled Thursday August 5, 2021 from1:30 pm -3:30 pm

Where: Dubois County Health Department Drive Thru–1187 South Saint Charles Street, Jasper IN 47546. Please use the NORTHSIDE parking lot (follow the signs and cones to the west side of the building).

Who: Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive Pfizer vaccine. A parent needs to be present for anyone 12–15-years old. A parent is preferred to be present for anyone 16-18 years old, if this is not an option you MUST complete the CONSENT FOR COVID-19 VACCINATION FORM

What to bring: ID and insurance card

Please call 812-481-7056 to schedule an appointment for this clinic. Thank you!