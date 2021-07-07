Friends of the Ferdinand Library to hold Second Saturday Basement Book Sale

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will hold their Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on July 10 from 10 am to 1 pm. The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot. Masks are recommended if not fully vaccinated. Social distancing and the availability of hand sanitizer will be maintained.

The July Sale will feature Christmas in July items including children’s, teens’, and adult books, puzzles, music CDs, and DVDs. Inspirational books, holiday romance novels, holiday cookbooks, and craft books are included in this sale. The Friends have even added festive Christmas decorations to create a welcoming atmosphere. A special drawing for three $5 coupons to be used at future sales will be held.

In keeping with the Christmas theme, the Ferdinand Historical Society Christmas ornaments from various years will once again be available for sale. These charming ornaments of various locations in Ferdinand add much to your Christmas decor.

The Beach Read Table was so popular at the June Sale that we added additional books for leisure reading. The Friends also have a small collection of books by Hoosier authors available for sale.

Prices remain at $1 for hardback books; $.50 for paperbacks; $1 for most DVDs, CDs, and audiobooks; puzzles, children’s books, and books on the Collectible/Special table are variously priced.

Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcomed. We are especially in need of Westerns and children’s chapter books. A donation bin is located in the library near the door to the basement.

Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on their Facebook page. Several postings are made each month. Consider becoming a Friend for $10 per year. Membership pamphlets are available at each sale and at the library’s main desk. All monies made from the sale are used for library programming and materials.