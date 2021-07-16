Garden Gate Festival returning to Huntingburg on Saturday

The Garden Gate Festival returns to Huntingburg on Saturday, July 17th.

Festival features include jazz, wine, and craft beer, as well as other fun additions, in and around the Market Street Park in downtown Huntingburg.

This year’s event starts with the “JazzedUP” 5K and 10K. Proceeds from this run/walk benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Visit their Facebook page to register for the event.

Wine, craft beer, and food vendors will overtake Market Street Park from 2 to 8 pm for festival patrons to enjoy sampling and purchases.

General admission is $5 and for anyone over 21, sampling admission is $20. Admission is free for anyone 18 and under.

WINERIES

Ertle Cellars Winery

Monkey Hollow

Patoka Lake Winery

Best Vineyards

Madison County Winery

Windy Knoll

BREWERIES

Lighthouse Brewery

Yard Goat Artisan Ales

Benedict Brew Works

Dubois County Suds Club

FOOD TRUCKS

Gypsy Moon

Wood Capital Pizza

Jasper Dog Haus

Monastery Baked Goods

Talented jazz ensembles take center stage, bringing further excitement! The day will begin with the OCC Jazz Combo. Referred to as the music maker, band leader, dream weaver of Jazz, Wade Baker entertains alongside the rest of the Olney Central College Jazz Ensemble at this year’s Garden Gate Festival! Enjoy the eclectic fusion of jazz, hip-hop, funk and groove music while keeping the integrity and spirit of the traditions of the jazz masters that the band respects so much. In addition to playing new music, the band also performs standard jazz repertoire with more modern arrangements of the tunes, developed by members of the group.

The headlining band, Honey Roy, will finish the jazz entertainment for the evening. Roy writes all the original material for the band. His father played saxophone with Chuck Berry, The Coasters, The Drifters, and Sam the Sham. Honey Roy was exposed to the music scene at a very young age in the streets of New Orleans, LA where he played harmonica for tips. Soon after, he led a band that was the opening act for Tonic in Memphis, TN and Train in Bloomington, IN. While studying music theory in Oregon he was voted best local band and recorded his first album. Those songs, along with his most recent songs are available on all music steaming services.

The Garden Gate Festival is coordinated by the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce, an organization that serves businesses of all sizes by providing leadership, advocacy, and member-to-member collaborative opportunities by working at a county, regional, and state level to foster growth and profitability for its members.

For more information: gardengatefestival.com