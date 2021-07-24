Jasper man arrested on strangulation and domestic battery charges

A Jasper man is spending time in jail after a domestic dispute at an apartment complex.

Police responded to reports of a domestic altercation between a man and woman at the Jasper Lofts on Dewey Street on Friday evening.

By investigating, police determined that 19-year-old Cameron Thompson of Jasper had attempted to strangle and batter a female subject.

Thompson was arrested for felony counts of strangulation and domestic battery.

He’s currently being held in the Dubois County Security Center without bond.