The Pike County Fair is welcoming a new royal court to the fairgrounds.

This year’s queen’s pageant was held on Saturday afternoon.

New Miss Pike County Queen 2021 is MISS Libby Stone.

1st Runner up Alyssa Jenkins

2nd Runner up Keanna McDowell

2021 Teen Miss Queen, Calleigh Wibbeler

2021 Junior Miss Queen Elle Readle

2021 Little Miss Queen Haven Glispie