Road Closure Scheduled for S.R. 162 Near Gentryville

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on State Road 162 between S.R. 62 and U.S. 231 for a pipe replacement and seal coat operations.

Beginning on or around , INDOT Maintenance crews will close S.R. 162 about a half mile east of S.R. 62 near the entrance of Lincoln State Park.

During this operation crews will excavate and replace a drainage structure, requiring a full cut across all lanes of traffic. Following the pipe replacement, crews will be performing seal coat operations under full closure on .

Both operations are expected to take about a day each and will be performed under full closure.

The road is expected to open following the pipe replacement for evening and overnight traffic, but will close on the morning of for seal coat. Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure for both operations, but all through traffic will need to use the official detour following S.R. 62 and U.S. 231.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.