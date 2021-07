A comedy classic is coming to Jasper next week!

The historic Astra Theatre will be playing the iconic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on Wednesday, July 14th beginning at 7 pm EST.

The film is rated PG-13 and has a runtime of 1 hour and 43 minutes. General admission tickets will be sold for $5 and doors will open at 6:30 PM EST.

For more information on the event and for a link to purchase tickets online: CLICK HERE