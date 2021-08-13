Generations to host First Annual STEP IT UP program

Generations is hosting a new event next month to help working individuals stay active!

The first Annual STEP IT UP program takes place all September long!

The program is free.

You may register in either a walker or a runner category and will register either as an individual, team of 3, or business group of less than 5.

Simply log your activity each day the entire month of September and return to Generations by October 3rd.

Winners will be selected each week and the first 100 participants who complete the entire month will receive a free t-shirt.

To register, call Alma Kramer at (812)-888-4527, email akramer@vinu.edu, or print out and return the registration form found on the Generations website at generationsnetwork.org.

The registration deadline is Monday, August 23rd.