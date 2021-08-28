Jasper Police asking for help in identifying subject involved in property damage hit and run

Police in Jasper are asking residents to keep an eye out for a subject wanted for leaving the scene of an accident.
Police are attempting to identify a subject who caused property damage at a residence across the street from the Huck’s Gas Station on 3rd Avenue.
The vehicle description is unknown at this time.
The incident took place between 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm on Friday, August 27th.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jasper Police Department at (812)-482-2255.
