Jasper Police Revive A Man With Narcan And 3 Arrested On Drug Charges

Jasper police had to use Narcan twice to revive a Jasper man on Sunday morning after a 911 call for help. The incident occurred at 560 Charlotte Avenue short after 7am. Three people have been arrested on drug charges as a result. According to the Jasper Police, they performed CPR and used Narcan twice on 52-year old Jacob Volz. After being revived, he was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment. After investigation, consent to search the home was requested of residents Angela Fischer and Cody Kendall. Fischer and Kendall denied the consent and so police acquired a search warrant. After searching the residence, officers say they found fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales, baggies and numerous syringes. Police arrested 50-year old Angela Fischer and 30-year old Cody Kendall. Both were transported and booked in the Dubois County Security Center.

Fischer is charged with possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony), possession of a narcotic drug (Level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia.

Kendall was arrested for dealing in a narcotic drug (Level 5 felony), possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony), possession of syringe (Level 6 felony), maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony), as well as possession of paraphernalia.

Police say Volz will be charged at a later date.