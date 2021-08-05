Jasper Strassenfest kicks off Thursday

It’s the opening night of the Jasper Strassenfest!
Tonight’s events take place at the Heritage Stage and recognize the heritage of Jasper and Strassenfest.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
OFFICIAL STRASSENFEST OPENING CEREMONIES
Thursday 6 pm
- Night Watchman Rings Strassenfest Bell
- Chairman’s Welcome and Introductions
- Patriotic Songs and Invocation
- Burgermeister Proclamation
- Sister City Lantern Lighting
- Dignitary Speeches
DIE KULTURELLE KINDERAUFFÜHRUNGEN
(Children’s Cultural Performance)
Thursday 6:45 pm
- Willkommen Dance
- Kinderchor (Children’s Choir)
- Mai Pole Ribbon Dance
- Schuhplattler Dance
PARADE TO THE BIER GARTEN
Thursday 7:10 pm
- Parade to Bier Garten for the ceremonial tapping of the keg
GERMAN GAMES AND ACTIVITIES
Thursday 7:10 pm
- Learn to Dance the Schuhplattler and Chicken Dance
- Dad’s Rootbeer Mug Holding Contest
- Das Schokospiel (the Chocolate Game)
- Ländler Dance Performance
- Schnitzelbank Sing-along
The half-pot is now over $59,000.
The ticket booth is now on the west side of the Courthouse Square and is open:
- Thursday, August 5th: 5 pm to 11 pm
- Friday, August 6th: 11 am to 11 pm
- Saturday, August 7th: 11 am to 11 pm
- Sunday, August 8th: from 11 am to 3 pm
The drawing will be held on Wednesday, August 11th, at 10 am at the Jasper Train Depot.
The Indiana State Department of Health is also hosting a mobile COVID-19 clinic at Strassenfest.
It will be set up at 1 Courthouse Square in downtown Jasper and will offer vaccines on Thursday night from 5 to 9 pm, and all day Saturday.
The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available. Anyone 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and anyone 18 and older can receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Be sure to bring your photo ID and insurance card with you to get a vaccine.
Appointments are not required. Anyone eligible for a vaccine can visit anytime during the clinic’s operating hours.
For a full list of Thursday night’s events, visit jasperstrassenfest.org/events.
