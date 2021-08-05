Jasper Strassenfest kicks off Thursday

It’s the opening night of the Jasper Strassenfest!

Tonight’s events take place at the Heritage Stage and recognize the heritage of Jasper and Strassenfest.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

OFFICIAL STRASSENFEST OPENING CEREMONIES

Thursday 6 pm

Night Watchman Rings Strassenfest Bell

Chairman’s Welcome and Introductions

Patriotic Songs and Invocation

Burgermeister Proclamation

Sister City Lantern Lighting

Dignitary Speeches

DIE KULTURELLE KINDERAUFFÜHRUNGEN

(Children’s Cultural Performance)

Thursday 6:45 pm

Willkommen Dance

Kinderchor (Children’s Choir)

Mai Pole Ribbon Dance

Schuhplattler Dance

PARADE TO THE BIER GARTEN

Thursday 7:10 pm

Parade to Bier Garten for the ceremonial tapping of the keg

GERMAN GAMES AND ACTIVITIES

Thursday 7:10 pm

Learn to Dance the Schuhplattler and Chicken Dance

Dad’s Rootbeer Mug Holding Contest

Das Schokospiel (the Chocolate Game)

Ländler Dance Performance

Schnitzelbank Sing-along

The half-pot is now over $59,000.

The ticket booth is now on the west side of the Courthouse Square and is open:

Thursday, August 5 th : 5 pm to 11 pm

: 5 pm to 11 pm Friday, August 6 th : 11 am to 11 pm

: 11 am to 11 pm Saturday, August 7 th : 11 am to 11 pm

: 11 am to 11 pm Sunday, August 8th: from 11 am to 3 pm

The drawing will be held on Wednesday, August 11th, at 10 am at the Jasper Train Depot.

The Indiana State Department of Health is also hosting a mobile COVID-19 clinic at Strassenfest.

It will be set up at 1 Courthouse Square in downtown Jasper and will offer vaccines on Thursday night from 5 to 9 pm, and all day Saturday.

The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available. Anyone 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and anyone 18 and older can receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Be sure to bring your photo ID and insurance card with you to get a vaccine.

Appointments are not required. Anyone eligible for a vaccine can visit anytime during the clinic’s operating hours.

For a full list of Thursday night’s events, visit jasperstrassenfest.org/events.