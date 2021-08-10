70-year-old Linda Marie Crawhorn, of English, IN passed away on , 2021 at IU Health in Bloomington, IN.

She was born on , 2021 to Charles E. Jones and Georgia Lee (Walker) Jones in Salem, IN.

Linda enjoyed her grandchildren, cooking for her family, gardening and fishing.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Judy Kurby.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Arvis Crawhorn, her children; Tina (Robert) Humphrey, Cindy Crawhorn, Joe Arvis Crawhorn Jr, and Coy Crawhorn, grandchildren; Robert Humphrey, Dustin Humphrey, Samantha Smith, Lacy Smith, Kylie Williams, Cole Crawhorn, Coy Crawhorn, Nolan Crawhorn, Josie Crawhorn Bailey Martin,, Tyler Martin and Celina Gabriel, thirteen great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and siblings; Charles “Bud” Jones, Sue Jane Pierce, Ronnie Walker and John M. Jones.

Funeral service will be held on , 2021 at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN. Visitation will start at 10:00 am on , 2021.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Denbo Funeral Home for helping with funeral services.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Denbo Funeral Home.