Retired Crane Navel Employee Charged with Possessing Stolen U.S. Government Property and Possessing Child Pornography

A federal grand jury in Evansville returned an indictment yesterday charging a Loogootee, Indiana man with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen U.S. government property, and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Timothy L. Guy, 74, of Loogootee, retired from Crane Navel in 2004 after working 38 years at the facility. During that time, Guy was an explosive handler at the Army Ammunition Activity Center and had access to ammunition and munitions.

The Indiana State Police and Martin County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Guy for his involvement with child pornography. Guy was arrested April 30, 2021 for possessing child pornography, and while at Guy’s property, an investigator discovered a vast amount of ammunition in a cellar. Law enforcement investigators secured the area and requested the assistance of the NSA Crane’s EOD, and the ATF. A search warrant was executed and over 10,000 various rounds of ammunition, several firearms, and a large amount of child pornography was discovered. Guy had a previous conviction for possession of child pornography in April 2021 from Martin County. He is being held on state charges for probation violation and possession of child pornography.

Guy has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of possession of stolen U.S. property. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine and up to 3 years supervised release on each count. He is also charged with one count of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, and a term of up to life of supervised release. The penalty is increased to a mandatory minimum of 10 years imprisonment for a qualifying prior conviction. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Indiana State Police, and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Assistant United States Attorney Todd S. Shellenbarger is prosecuting the case.

Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.