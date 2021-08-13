Road Closure Scheduled for New Alignment Tie-In on SR 56 Near Haysville

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete road closure on State Road 56 near Haysville as workers begin the final stages of a curve correction project.

Beginning on or around , Aug. 16, contractors will begin connecting S.R. 56 to the new alignment of the roadway following the curve correction project at Sendelweck Curve. Work began on this project in October as crews performed dirt and pavement work on a new section of a roadway designed to enhance sight distance and visibility. Work will begin on this final step of the project as contractors pave the last section connecting the newly built alignment and existing S.R. 56.

Work is expected to last until the end of October, depending upon weather conditions. The road will be completely closed during this operation. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 231, S.R. 164 and S.R. 545.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.