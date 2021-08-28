St. Meinrad Parish fall picnic set for September 19

The annual St. Meinrad Parish Fall Picnic will be held on the church grounds on Sunday, September 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Time.

Parishioners, friends, and neighbors are invited to enjoy the outdoor dining pavilion with live music throughout the day, weather permitting. Featured food items include barbecue chicken dinners for $12 and barbecue pork ribs for $25.

Parishioners and patrons are encouraged to pre-order all food and drink items for dine-in, carry out and drive-thru with cash, check, debit or credit card. Mobile ordering or purchasing tickets for all food and beverage items with cash, check, debit or credit card on picnic day, is available at the picnic hospitality center located south of the church near the entrance of the outdoor dining pavilion.

Order forms for purchasing food and raffle tickets are available in the church narthex. They can be turned in at the parish office through the mail slot located at the west (carport) entrance until September 10. You can also pre-order food at smcatholic.church/fall-picnic.

The celebration will conclude with a quilt raffle, featuring two handmade quilts, followed by an all-cash raffle with $5,000 in prizes. Raffle winners will be announced at 1 p.m. Raffle tickets are available through the parish website, by contacting a parishioner or the parish office, or at the picnic hospitality center on picnic day.

Live music by The Gatwoods will be available throughout the day. An architectural tour of the parish church will begin at 11 a.m. Take a virtual walking tour of the parish and parish cemetery at sbcatholic.church/walking-tour-sm.

Barbecue chicken dinners will be served beginning at 10 a.m. Dinners include scalloped potatoes, green beans, slaw and a homemade dessert. Cold drinks are available at additional cost.

Parking is available on the parish grounds, with overflow parking at the east lawn. Handicap parking with shuttle service is offered on the south side of the church. Shuttle service will be available at all parking venues.

The parish church is open daily from dawn to dusk. Mass is available in-person and livestream at smcatholic.church/live.

For more information about the parish picnic, visit smcatholic.church/fall-picnic.