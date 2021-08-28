Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing 14-year-old from Jasper

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Jasper teenager.

Ashley Livingston is a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 320 pounds, blond hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black checkered short sleeve shirt and leggings.

Ashley was last seen on Friday, August 27th, at 12 pm.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ashley Livingston, contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or 911.