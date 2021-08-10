StyReo to perform at historical Astra Theatre on Saturday, August 21st

A local band is set to kick off the second half of the Next Act’s 2021 season!

StyReo is performing on the historic Astra Theatre stage on Saturday, August 21st.

Doors for the performance open at 6:30 pm EST with an opening act scheduled to start playing at 7:30 pm EST.

Tickets are on sale now at TheNextAct.org.

General Admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $10 each.

StyReo covers classic rock hits from the 70s, 80s, 90s and brings together the talent of Phil Schwenk on the guitar and lead vocals, Patrick “PJ” Sweeny on the keyboards and backing vocals, Jerry Nicholas on lead guitar and backing vocals, Dave Bennett on bass and backing vocals, and Justin Rembe on drums and backing vocals.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has the main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine that is available for purchase.

To learn more about the upcoming events, visit TheNextAct.org.