A Spencer County accident leaves multiple injured

Friday evening Spencer County Dispatch received calls about a single-vehicle crash with multiple injuries on State Road 62 near County Road 1050 East just outside Saint Meinrad.

Emergency personnel responded and located a Black Toyota in a cornfield on the north side of SR 62.

A 17-Year-Old had been ejected during the crash and four other juveniles had various injuries.

All of the occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation shows the Toyota was westbound on SR 62 when they attempted to pass a slower vehicle.

When the driver began to pass approaching traffic caused the driver to steer back into the westbound lane to avoid a crash.

The driver overcorrected and went off the north side of the road where it rolled at least two times before landing on its wheels in the cornfield.

The crash is still under investigation and drug and alcohol tests on the driver are pending.