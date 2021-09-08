Dubois County Health Department to host high-dose flu shot clinic

The Dubois County Health Department is hosting another drive-thru high dose flu shot clinic this week.

It is for individuals 65 years and older and takes place on Friday, September 10th, from 8:30, am to 11:30 am.

Participants are asked to approach the Health Department from the north side… then follow the signs to the health department’s newly constructed drive-thru at 1187 South Saint Charles Street. The best method will be US 231 to Division Road and then South on Saint Charles Street. Please have your ID and Medicare/insurance cards available.

The high-dose flu vaccine is covered by Medicare or private health insurance.

Additional dates and times for these drive-thru events will be announced as they become available.

If you have any questions, call the Dubois County Health Department at (812)-481-7056.