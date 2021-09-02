Indiana allocates more than $19 million to school safety

The Indiana Secured School Safety Board has approved more than $19 million in matching state grant funds, marking a third consecutive year of record-breaking school safety investments.

The $19,058,808 million in awards allows the Board to fully fund all eligible, top-priority projects identified by 392 schools in their applications to the Secured School Safety Grant program (SSSG).

Eligible items in the grant include funding for school resource officers (SROs) and law enforcement officers in schools; equipment and technology; active event warning systems (no matching requirement); firearms training for teachers and staff that choose to allow guns on school property; threat assessments and to implement a student and parent support services program.

Area schools receiving grants include:

In Dubois County:

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools- $97,564.62

Holy Trinity Catholic School- $17,284.80

Northeast Dubois County Schools- $35,000.00

Southeast Dubois County Schools- $35,000.00

Southwest Dubois County Schools- $25,000.00

In Perry County:

Cannelton City Schools- $19,160.78

Perry Central Community Schools- $42,867.00

In Spencer County:

North Spencer County Schools- $24,000.00

South Spencer County Schools- $50,000.00

St Bernard Catholic School- $50,000.00

In Crawford County:

Crawford County Community Schools- $50,000.00

In Orange County:

Orleans Community Schools- $50,000.00

Paoli Community Schools- $15,000.00

Springs Valley Community Schools- $50,000.00

In Daviess County:

Barr-Reeve Community Schools Inc-$30,782.00

North Daviess Community Schools- $26,000.00

Washington Catholic Mid/High School- $14,571.22

Washington Community Schools- $25,000.00

In Martin County:

Loogootee Community School Corporation- $20,666.67

Shoals Community School Corporation- $31,200.00

In Lawrence County:

Mitchell Community Schools- $18,750.00

North Lawrence Community Schools- $100,000.00

In Pike County:

Pike County School Corporation- $99,999.30

In Washington County:

Salem Community Schools- $34,060.00

West Washington School Corporation- $31,000.00

Schools have received notification that their top priority requests were fully funded for all eligible items. The General Assembly allocated $19 million to the grant fund for each of the past three years.

The Secured School Fund is administered by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Including the funds committed this year, the SSSG program will have distributed more than $110 million in state matching grants to schools since the program became law in 2013. All of these funds focus specifically on school safety. Visit the IDHS website for a full breakdown of SSSG awards.