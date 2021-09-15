Jasper Chamber of Commerce to hold drive-thru job fair next month

Are you hiring?

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce, and Grow Southwest Indiana are hosting a drive-thru job fair next month!

Employers can participate by:

Creating an information sheet with open positions and how to apply

Bringing 100 copies of your information sheet to the Jasper Chamber by October 15th.

That’s it! Employers do not need to attend the event. All resumes will be collected and shared with employers after the event.

The job fair takes place on Wednesday, October 27th, from 11 am to 1 pm ET at the St. Joseph Church- Jasper South Parking Lot.

If you have any questions, call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at (812)-482-6966.