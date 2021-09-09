Loogootee residents on East Washington Street under boil order

Some Loogootee residents are under a boil order until further notice.

The City of Loogootee Water Works Department is repairing a water main break on East Washington Street.

All Loogootee customers on East Washington Street are under a precautionary boil order.

Immediately after water pressure is restored, run cold water from a sink or tub until clear water flows from the faucet.

Boil drinking water for 5 minutes before consuming.

It is recommended that all water for consumption, cooking, and oral hygiene be brought to a full boil for five minutes. It is not necessary to boil water for other uses.

Results of the water samples and lifting of the boil order will be posted on local media and Facebook.