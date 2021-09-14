No injuries reported after Jasper house fire

No injuries were reported after an afternoon house fire in Jasper on Tuesday.
Jasper Fire Department Chief, Kenny Hochgesang, says firefighters were dispatched to a working house fire on Blessinger Lane near Church Avenue just before noon.
Hochgesang says the bedroom was completely gutted and the fire extended into the living room, filling the entire house with heavy smoke.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
