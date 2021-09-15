Phyllis Menke receives Indiana Golden Hoosier Humanitarian Award

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Division of Aging announced the winners of the 2021 Golden Hoosier Award today.

Phyllis Menke of Huntingburg received the Indiana Golden Hoosier Humanitarian Award. This special award recognizes an individual who seeks to promote the welfare of others.

Menke is one of 21 senior citizens around that state who received the 2021 Golden Hoosier Award.

This year, Golden Hoosier Award recipients will be honored with a video ceremony, which can be watched by going to IN.gov/lg/2532.htm.

Since 2008, more than 260 Hoosiers have received the Golden Hoosier Award.

For more information, contact GoldenHoosiers@fssa.IN.gov.