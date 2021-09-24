Trooper Recovers Stolen Vehicle after Brief Chase.

Trooper Recovers Stolen Truck, Trailer, and Two Lawn Mowers after Brief Chase.

Bobby Ray Miller, 31 of Lake Station, IN was arrested Thursday night at approximately 11:40 p.m following a brief chase in Knox county. Police received information regarding a stolen truck pulling a trailer with two riding lawn mowers. The truck, trailer, and lawnmowers were reported stolen from Owensboro, KY. After seeing the stolen vehicle the officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused leading to a brief chased that ended when the suspect crashed on US 41and fled on foot. After the Knox County Sheriff’s K-9 unit searched the area, the suspect was found and arrested and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where further investigation revealed Miller was under the influence of cocaine. Miller is currently being held on bond in the Knox County jail.

Bobby Ray Miller is facing 5 charges including Auto Theft, Level 5 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor, Driving While Suspended Class A Misdemeanor, Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor

The Arresting Officer was Trooper Douglas Roberts of the Indiana State Police and the Assisting Officer was Trooper C.J. Boeckman of the Indiana State Police.

Assisting Agencies are the Vincennes Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Office.