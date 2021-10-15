Four Rivers Arts & Crafts Harvest Home Festival to take place this weekend

Artists from across Southwestern Indiana are coming to Dubois County this weekend to show off their crafts and artwork.

The 2021 Four Rivers Arts and Crafts Harvest Home Festival takes place this Saturday, October 16th from 9 am to 4 pm and Sunday, October 17th, from 10 am to 4 pm.

President of the Four Rivers Arts and Crafts Festival, Joe “Swampy” Schoenbachler, explains what the excitement is all about.

“It’s a venue where local artisans can demonstrate and have an outlet to sell their arts and crafts. It can be anything, like pottery and beads, or wood projects like birdhouses, and that sort of stuff,” he says.

The festival is open to anyone who wants to drive to Dubois County.

“We have close to 200 vendors. We’re kind of down because some crafters just got out of completely due to last year, but we are getting close to where we were in 2019,” he says.

When asked about what kinds of artisans are attending this year’s festival this was Schoenbachler’s response.

“We’ve got people that sell items made from beads and a couple of demonstrators. One thing that we have this year is a chainsaw carver that is coming back,” he says.

Vendors work with a variety of mediums, including wood, clay, fabrics, yarns, wax, metals, glass, ceramics, rough rock, paints, pottery, natural materials, rattan, dyes & inks.

Whether you are looking for home décor, unique gifts for the holidays, or a sentimental wedding gift Schoenbachler says you’ll likely be able to find it at the festival.

The fee is $3 to get in. If you come by yourself, it’s $3. If you come in a car with six other people, it is still $3 to get in.

For more information, visit 4riversartsandcrafts.com or visit the Four Rivers Arts and Crafts Association Harvest Home Festival Facebook page.