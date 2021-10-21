Homeless man arrested after Jasper traffic stop

A homeless man was arrested this week on drug charges.

Jasper Police pulled over a 2001 Black Oldsmobile Bravada for a traffic infraction on Wednesday evening.

During this time, police determined the male driver, identified as 46-year-old Jeromy Dean, had an outstanding warrant out of Crawford County.

Police searched the vehicle and located 6 grams of methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

Dean was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and cited for improper headlights, failure to register, and operating with a false plate.