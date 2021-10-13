Indiana coronavirus update for Wednesday, October 13th, 2021

Indiana continues to face the latest wave of COVID-19, with 2,773 new cases reported for the state, and 32 new deaths. To date, there have been a total of 9991,460 cases for COVID-19, and a total of 15,616 deaths reported in the state, with 524 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. There have also been 118 confirmed cases of Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children. As of right now, only 56.5% of Indiana’s population is fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 18 new cases and no new deaths reported . The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11% amongst all test, and 21.7% amongst Unique Individuals.To date there have been a total of 8,177 cases for the county, and 129 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. As of right now, only 60.9% of the county is fully vaccinated.

For the surrounding counties as of : Spencer has 7 new case and 1 new death, with 53.3% of its population vaccinated. Daviess has 12 new cases, with 38.2% of its population vaccinated. Martin has no new cases, with 42.6% of its population vaccinated. Lawrence has 24 new cases, with 50.8% of its population vaccinated. Orange has 13 new cases, with 50.9% of its population vaccinated. Pike has 5 new cases, with 44.7% of its population vaccinated. Crawford has 4 new cases, with 48.2% of its population vaccinated. Perry has 3 new cases, with 59.6% of its population vaccinated. And Warrick has 64 new cases and 2 new deaths, with 66.2% of its population vaccinated.

20.8% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.