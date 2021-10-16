Jasper man arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct

Breaking a door at a restaurant landed a Jasper man behind bars.

Jasper Police responded to reports of a man causing a disturbance inside Buffalo Wings and Rings around 10:30 Friday night.

The man was no longer at the restaurant when police arrived and the glass in the front door had been broken.

Officers soon located the man, identified as 35-year-old Mike Maldonado of Jasper, at the Comfort Inn and took him into custody.

He was lodged into the Dubois County Security Center for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.