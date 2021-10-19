Jasper Street Department announces road closure

Posted By: Ann Powell October 19, 2021

Beginning Monday, Oct. 25 at 8:00 a.m. the Jasper Street Dept along with Calcar Paving, will close Power Dr from HRJ Ln & extending north for approximately 500 ft.

This closure is a result of a complete rebuild of the concrete street in this area.

This project is expected to extend for approximately 3 weeks, barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.

Motorists will use Kimball Blvd as a detour around this construction.

Be the first to comment on "Jasper Street Department announces road closure"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*