Local DAR Chapter to commemorate 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The Dubois County Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution invites the public to attend special events being held to commemorate the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this Veterans Day, November 11, 2021.

Members of the Dubois County DAR will dedicate Never Forget Gardens and conduct National Salutes at three Dubois County locations on the morning of Veterans Day. Each event will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the Garden dedication and conclude after 11:00 a.m. with the National Salute.

A nationwide initiative sponsored by the Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the Never Forget Garden project speaks to us in the “language of flowers,” which carry special meaning with respect to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The white rose figures prominently in the selection, transport, arrival, and eventual internment on Armistice Day, 1921, of the original casket brought over from France to the United States.

The National Salute is a remembrance held at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month throughout the United States to bring special recognition to those who have given their lives in service to our nation but who remain “Unknown” but to God. First, Count Honors of bells ringing and rifles firing 21 times at five-second intervals calls the community to attend. The number 21 symbolizes the highest military honor of the 21-gun salute. During the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown, a Tomb Guard marches 21 steps down the black mat, turns east for 21 seconds, then north for 21 seconds & repeats. Following Count Honors will be the Great Silence lasting two minutes in honor of all our nation’s Unknowns both past and future. Taps will then be played to conclude the event.

In Jasper, the event will take place at the Alexander Schoolhouse historical site, 401 East 4th Street. Members of the Dubois County DAR will dedicate the existing garden as a Never Forget Garden and present a garden marker to the City of Jasper. The Dubois County Chapter is also donating a new flagpole for the schoolhouse which will be included in the garden dedication. VFW Post 673 of Jasper will provide a color guard for the National Salute and Indiana State Senator Mark Messmer will play taps.

In Ferdinand, the event will take place at the Wollenmann House, 1150 Main Street. The Dubois County DAR will dedicate an area next to the pergola as a Never Forget Garden, including the installation of a marker. American Legion Post 124 will provide a color guard for the National Salute as well as the playing of taps. Members of the public attending the event are requested to park on the street rather than in the parking area of the Soup-n-Such Bistro located inside the Wollenmann House.

In Huntingburg, the event will take place at Veterans Monument Park, 310 East 14th Street. The Dubois County DAR will dedicate a new garden that has been planted on the south wing of the Monument. VFW Post 2366 will provide a color guard and the playing of taps for the National Salute.

The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs to any of the events.

For more information, please contact Dubois County DAR Commemorative Events Committee chairman Angie McDonald, 812/630-2885; angela.k.mcdonald@gmail.com.