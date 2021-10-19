S.R. 164 Intersection in Jasper To Close for Drainage Structure Replacements

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure of the intersection of Newton Street and 3rd Avenue In Jasper.

Beginning on or around , Oct. 20, contractors, will close the intersection of Newton Street and 3rd Ave. for replacement of drainage structures as part of the ongoing project at this location. This will require full pavement cuts, excavation, and installation of the new structures.

Depending upon weather conditions, work is expected to last for about two days. During the project, traffic should use the official detour following U.S. 231, State Road 162, and 3rd Ave.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

