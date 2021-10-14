A shooting investigation is underway in Pike County.
Indiana State Police it happened on River Road, just north of Petersburg early Thursday morning.
The victim was inside of a mobile home when the shooting took place, was treated, and is already back home.
No other information is being released at this time. Police tell us they are investigating several leads in the case.
We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Be the first to comment on "Shooting investigation underway in Pike County"