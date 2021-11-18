Dubois County Paper Shredding Day a Success

The Dubois County Solid Waste Management District and Kimball International’s Recycling Center partnered to offer a free paper shredding day in honor of America Recycles Day on Wednesday, November 17. The day was a great success, with 71 residents and businesses bringing in 3,611 pounds of paper to be securely shredded and recycled during the four-hour event.

The event was for residents or businesses and there was no weight limit on the number of paper products brought in for recycling on that day. The paper shredding is completed in the Recycling Center’s secured facility with 24-hour video surveillance. This was the last public paper shredding event of the year in Dubois County, although Kimball International’s Recycling Center and the Solid Waste District plan to host another on-site shred day again for Earth Day in April of 2022.

For more information about this event or other services of the Dubois County Solid Waste Management District, call 812-482-7865, see our Facebook page or visit www.duboiscountyrecycles.org