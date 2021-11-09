Multi-Agency Effort Results in Escape and Firearm Charges for Loogootee Man

A Loogootee man is facing serious felony charges after police say he tried to escape while on home detention placement.

Martin County Community Corrections Center received an alert around 7:25 pm Friday, that the man, 28-year-old Taylor Kavanaugh had left his residence on Truelove Church Road.

When police arrived at the home around 9:30 Friday night, they questioned Kavanaugh and his fiancé, Alyssa Matheis, about Kavanaugh’s whereabouts prior to their arrival.

Police confirmed that he had left his home and traveled to a residence on Bauer Lane in Loogootee without gaining prior authorization from Community Corrections as a condition of his home detention placement.

Officers also searched the home and found residue that tested positive for methamphetamine and a loaded .22 caliber firearm.

Kavanaugh was arrested and transported to the Martin County Security Center without further incident.

He now faces felony charges of escape and possession of a firearm by a felon.