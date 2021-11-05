It was quite the climb 235 feet to the top of the bell tower and steeple at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper.

The renovation to the bell tower and the cross at the top is progressing right along and is around 90% finished on the outer part at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Here is Alan Hoffman parishioner and owner’s representative for the parish on the project had this to say what it is like to climb the tower

Hoffman had this say about the building itself.

As far as funding goes for the project they are about 92% to their goal of $10 Million dollars.

This project helps preserve the St Joseph’s Catholic Church and its history.