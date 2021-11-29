Two Kentucky residents arrested on drug charges in Jasper.

Two Kentucky residents were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Jasper.

The Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop Monday, November 29th at 9:53 am near the intersection of 7th street and McCrillus.

The vehicle was not registered and did not have insurance. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Zachary A. Jacob and the passenger was identified as 52-year-old Kimberly D. Scott both of Owensboro.

After further inspection, a box containing marijuana, methamphetamine, and glass pipes used to introduce methamphetamine into the body were found.

Both Scott and Jacob were lodged in the Dubois County Security Center and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.