Car Accident in Crawford County Claims a Life

Yesterday December 30th a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred at 5767 State Road 64 in Crawford County. A blue 2003 Buick, driven by 68-year-old Mildred Mitchell from St. Croix, was traveling east on State Road 64. A silver 2012 Peterbilt, driven by 40-year-old Clint Peay from St. Meinrad, was traveling west on State Road 64.

For an unknown reason, the Buick crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck the Peterbilt head on. Both vehicles came to rest at the edge of the roadway just a few feet from the area of initial impact. Mrs. Mitchell was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Peay was uninjured.