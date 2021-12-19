Dubois man arrested on OWI charges

A Dubois man was arrested on OWI charges.
Late Saturday night, Jasper Police Officers Conducted a routine traffic stop on Newton street.
The driver was identified as 35-Year-Old, Charles Fight, who was driving with a suspended license.
Upon further investigation, Officers found that Fight was showing signs of intoxication.
Fight was transported to Memorial Hospital where he tested .15% on a chemical test.
Fight was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI .15 or higher and driving while suspended prior.
