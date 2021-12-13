Hoosier National Forest to Repair Five Boat Ramps

Work to repair five boat ramps on lakes in the Hoosier National Forest is set to begin in mid-December and water levels have been dropping in preparation for this work. The lakes affected include Indian, Celina, Tipsaw, and Saddle Lakes in Perry County, and Springs Valley Lake in Orange County. Ramp repairs are expected to be complete in January, but visitors should be aware that ramps will be closed while the work is being conducted, and they will not be functional until rainfall refills each lake.

In addition to the ramp repairs, Indian Lake in Perry County, popular for fishing and boating, will remain drawn down through the winter to attempt to control invasive Eurasian watermilfoil. “Once the plant is exposed, it will take several days of sustained freezing temperatures to freeze and kill the roots. If we don’t get the right conditions this winter, the next alternative would be to treat it with herbicide. We start with the least expensive, less intrusive option first. These efforts are being done to improve the lake for boating, fishing, and habitat,” said Chad Menke, fish biologist for the forest.

Eurasian watermilfoil is an exotic invasive submersed perennial plant. It primarily establishes through vegetative fragmentation—a fragment can break off, settle in the sediment, grow roots, and establish a new plant. A single piece of fragmented watermilfoil can multiply into 250 million new plants in one year! Large masses of watermilfoil can lead to flooding and interfere with fishing and boating. In addition, large mats of this plant can increase mosquito habitat and decrease oxygen levels.

Eurasian watermilfoil was used in the United States as a decoration in aquariums. It may have been dumped into a lake or pond which started the spread. It spreads primarily through the movement of watercraft and water-related equipment from one water body to another. First discovered in the eastern United States in the early 1900s, it is rapidly becoming a major nuisance throughout North America.

This invasive grows so fast that it can reduce the amount of light in a lake or pond, which will shade out the other native aquatic plants that are necessary for diverse fish habitats. Dense beds of Eurasian watermilfoil create more hiding spaces for the small fish, so they are harder for the larger fish to catch. This can lead to stunting, in which fish remain small due to a lack of food. Control of this plant is essential to maintain an adequate fishery resource for the public.

The public plays an important role in reducing the spread of this invasive plant by first learning to identify it. Boaters and anglers are encouraged to inspect their boats, trailers, motors, and any equipment used in water for Eurasian watermilfoil after each use, and remove and dispose of any plants before leaving the site. It is also recommended to never transport bait or water from one water body to another.

For more information and updates visit www.fs.usda.gov/hoosier, or call 812-547-7051.