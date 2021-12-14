IN COVID-19: December 14, 2021

The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,057 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 new deaths on Tuesday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,166,283 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 17,562 deaths reported in the state, with 614 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 53.9% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 38 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.2% amongst all test, and 23% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,076 cases for the county, and 145 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 18 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 20.6% amongst all test, and 40.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,770 cases for the county, and 48 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 51% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 56 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 17% amongst all test, and 28.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,746 cases for the county, and 196 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 62.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 140 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.2% amongst all test, and 26.2% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 35,882 cases for the county, and 503 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 34 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.5% amongst all test, and 33.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,408 cases for the county, and 120 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 19 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11% amongst all test, and 30.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,185 cases for the county, and 117 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 16 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 21.1% amongst all test, and 38.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,633 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 10 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.4% amongst all test, and 24.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,263 cases for the county, and 119 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 35.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 5 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.7% amongst all test, and 29.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,561 cases for the county, and 19 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 39 new cases and 3 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.1% amongst all test, and 30.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,388 cases for the county, and 192 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 16 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 14.3% amongst all test, and 27.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,478 cases for the county, and 74 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 48.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 6 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.8% amongst all test, and 29.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,759 cases for the county, and 29 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 46.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 16 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 20% amongst all test, and 26.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,247 cases for the county, and 102 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 12 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 21.8% amongst all test, and 31.1% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,054 cases for the county, and 54 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 23.7% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.