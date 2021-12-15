IN COVID-19: December 15, 2021

The Indiana Department of Health reported 4,732 new cases of COVID-19 and 87 new deaths on Wednesday for the state. To date, there have been a total of 1,170,950 cases of COVID-19, and a total of 17,649 deaths reported in the state, with 623 additional deaths ruled as probably associated with COVID-19. Only 54% of Indiana’s population, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Dubois County saw 20 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 10.9% amongst all test, and 22.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 9,095 cases for the county, and 145 Dubois County residents have died from the virus. Only 58.3% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Spencer County saw 12 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 21.1% amongst all test, and 39.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,782 cases for the county, and 48 Spencer County residents have died from the virus. Only 50.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Warrick County saw 55 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.1% amongst all test, and 27.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 12,801 cases for the county, and 196 Warrick County residents have died from the virus. Only 63% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Vanderburgh County saw 120 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.8% amongst all test, and 25.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 36,001 cases for the county, and 503 Vanderburgh County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.2% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Gibson County saw 30 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 16.4% amongst all test, and 32.6% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,432 cases for the county, and 120 Gibson County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Knox County saw 35 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.3% amongst all test, and 30.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,220 cases for the county, and 117 Knox County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.1% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Pike County saw 11 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 23.1% amongst all test, and 41.7% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 2,644 cases for the county, and 45 Pike County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.8% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Daviess County saw 17 new cases and 1 new death. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 12.7% amongst all test, and 24.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 5,280 cases for the county, and 120 Daviess County residents have died from the virus. Only 35.7% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Martin County saw 5 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15% amongst all test, and 31.9% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,566 cases for the county, and 19 Martin County residents have died from the virus. Only 42.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Lawrence County saw 41 new cases and 2 new deaths. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 13.1% amongst all test, and 31.5% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 8,428 cases for the county, and 194 Lawrence County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Orange County saw 4 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 15.1% amongst all test, and 29.8% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,482 cases for the county, and 74 Orange County residents have died from the virus. Only 48.9% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Crawford County saw 7 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 11.9% amongst all test, and 31.4% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 1,766 cases for the county, and 29 Crawford County residents have died from the virus. Only 46.5% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Harrison County saw 24 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 19.9% amongst all test, and 27.3% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 7,271 cases for the county, and 102 Harrison County residents have died from the virus. Only 49.6% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Perry County saw 10 new cases. The Indiana Department of Health reported a 7 Day positivity rate of 21.7% amongst all test, and 29% amongst Unique Individuals. To date there have been a total of 3,064 cases for the county, and 54 Perry County residents have died from the virus. Only 57.4% of the county, ages 5 and up, are fully vaccinated.

Currently 27.9% of ICU Beds for Indiana District 10 are in use for Covid alone.

The current recommendation from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and Indiana Department of Health to help combat the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. The higher the percentage of the population that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. To get scheduled for your first shot, go to ourshot.in.gov. You can find a complete breakdown of COVID-19 statistics by going to coronavirus.in.gov.