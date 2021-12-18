Indiana Commission for Higher Education accepting proposals.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting proposals for the Indiana Teacher Residency Grant Pilot Program, created in 2019 by the Indiana General Assembly. The grant provides $15,000 per teacher resident position to support their year-long residency.

Eligible applicants include school corporations or charter schools who have an existing teacher residency program, or beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, will start a program in partnership with an approved postsecondary educational institution. Residency models can be implemented at the undergraduate, graduate or non-traditional educator preparation program levels.

Teacher residency programs are year-long, paid teaching experiences for student educators who plan on teaching kindergarten through 12th grade. Students teach alongside an experienced mentor teacher, preparing them for the classroom after graduation. The program is modeled after medical residency and apprenticeship programs.

“The Teacher Residency Grant Pilot Program is preparing Indiana’s future educators by providing them with the critical hands-on experiences and mentorship they need to make a smooth transition from graduation to the classroom,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers.

Proposals are due to the Commission for Higher Education by , 2022, at 5 p.m. ET.

Additional information is available at www.in.gov/che/4519.htm or by contacting Assistant Commissioner for Program Development and Administration Eugene Johnson at TeachRes@che.in.gov.